Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer stays above Rs 20 crore for 7 consecutive days

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others has officially collected over Rs 20 crores on its first 7 days with day 7 numbers for the Hindi version alone falling in the range of Rs 20 - 21 crores nett. These are terrific numbers, especially for a film that did record-breaking numbers in its first weekend. The total Hindi version collections of Jawan are now around Rs 323 crores and the all language total is over Rs 360 crores. The extended week 1 total will be going over Rs 380 crores nett if the advances bookings for Thursday are anything to go by.

Jawan Holds Excellently On First Wednesday; Is On Pace To Become The 2nd SRK Film To Hit Rs 1000 Crores Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan has reiterated that he is a very dominant force at the box office, first with Pathaan and now with Jawan. Both these films wrecked havoc not just at the Indian box office but overseas box office as well. Pathaan did around 50 million dollars internationally and Jawan is all set to cross 30 million dollars in a couple days. The full run is expected to be in the 45 - 50 million dollar range, based on the hold. After Pathaan, Jawan is going to be the second Shah Rukh Khan starrer to do over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. In India, no actor except SRK will have 2 films in the Rs 1000 crore worldwide club and this goes to show how big an achievement it is.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.75 crores 7 Rs 20.50 crores Total Rs 322.75 crores nett in 7 days in India

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

Advertisement

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan enters Rs 300 crore club at the box office for the Hindi language in just 6 days