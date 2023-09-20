Jawan Day 14 Hindi Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer holds firm after Ganesh Chaturthi; Netts Rs 8.75 crores

Atlee Kumar's directorial, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a very strong second Wednesday at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 8.50 - 9 crores in Hindi on day 14. The numbers are down from Monday and Tuesday since Ganesh Chaturthi is over. The Ganesh Visarjan in various Indian households curbed the film's evening potential, else the advances suggested yet another double digit day. With Rs 455.25 crores nett in Hindi and Rs 52 crores from dubbed versions, Jawan has officially entered into the Rs 500 crore nett India club. Apart from entering the Rs 500 crore club, it is also the quickest Hindi film to manage to breach the Rs 500 crore nett India number.

Jawan Is A Massive Theatrical Success Which Is Heading Towards Becoming The Highest Grossing Hindi Film In India And Worldwide

Jawan is recording steady collections and is set to remain as the most preferred Indian film choice for yet another week. On its third Thursday (15th day), Jawan will overtake Gadar 2 to emerge as the second highest grossing Hindi origin film at the Indian box office. Over the third weekend, it will cross the nett collections of Pathaan to be crowned as the highest grossing Hindi film in India. Jawan is performing extraordinarily, not just in India but internationally too. It has grossed well over Rs 300 crores from the overseas circuit and the global total stands at over Rs 900 crores. By the end of its run, it will have grossed over Rs 1100 crores at the worldwide box office.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.75 crores Total Rs 455.25 crores nett in 14 days in India

Advertisement

Watch the Jawan Trailer:

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Box Office India: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan enters glorious Rs 500 crore club in less than 2 weeks