Joker, The Matrix, and The Lego Movie producer Village Roadshow files for bankruptcy; Revisiting the box office performance of these movies

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the production company behind several hit movie franchises in Hollywood, including The Matrix and Joker, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas amid a longstanding battle with Warner Bros. over The Matrix Resurrections, a 2021 sequel to the epic sci-fi series.

The former enterprise had sued the distributor for debuting the offering on MAX on the same day as its theatrical release. However, that doesn’t seem to be the reason behind it filing for financial failure. Instead, it is being reported that the company was persistently fielding monetary crises following the post-pandemic slump, which was made worse by the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes.

Amid the turmoil, we thought it’d be great to give a nod to the masterpieces the company has given us over the years, which have played a significant role in its legacy.

Village Roadshow's Box Office Legacy: Hits, Misses, and Milestones

Joker (2019) — A Billion-Dollar Triumph

Todd Phillips’ Joker explored the origins of the infamous DC villain and became a quick box office sensation. Made on a comparatively modest budget of approximately USD 55–70 million, the film went on to gross over USD 1.07 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time. The Joaquin Phoenix drama also garnered critical acclaim, winning two Academy Awards at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Actor for the star. Given its commercial and critical success, Joker remains one of Village Roadshow’s most profitable endeavors.

The Matrix Franchise: A Defining Sci-Fi Phenomenon

The Matrix, the first film in the franchise, which came out in 1999, found a permanent place in the hearts of genre lovers with its mind-bending narrative and innovative visual effects. The debut installment was a commercial success, grossing USD 466 million worldwide on a USD 65 million budget. Its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which came out in the same year (2003), collectively earned over USD 1.7 billion, proving the franchise's appeal.

However, The Matrix Resurrections (2021) faced a different fate at the box office due to the aforementioned reason. The film struggled to perform, grossing only USD 160 million globally against a massive USD 190 million budget, putting a significant financial strain on the producers.

The Lego Movie: A Shocking Animation Hit

No one anticipated The Lego Movie to perform the way it did in 2014. With a production budget in the range of USD 60–65 million, the film grossed an impressive USD 468 million worldwide, proving that a movie based on plastic building blocks could become a great cinematic concept in the future. The success, however, turned out to be a one-time hit, as The Lego Movie 2 (2019) underperformed by a great margin.

Village Roadshow’s other acclaimed theatrical outings include Mad Max: Fury Road, Wonka, and Ready Player One.