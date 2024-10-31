KA, Bloody Beggar, Brother Day 1 India Box Office Collections: Kiran Abbavaram starrer starts well; Kavin's dark-comedy and Jayam Ravi's family-entertainer take decent initials

Diwali 2024 is turning out to be a crowded affair with many credible films playing concurrently in theatres. The Tamil industry has films like Amaran, Brother and Bloody Beggar on offer this holiday season. The Telugu industry has Lucky Baskhar (starring Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan) and KA to choose from. Sandalwood has its eyes set on Bagheera, which has a world-building similar to KGF. Bollywood has two biggies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, to offer to cinegoers.

Brother, Bloody Daddy and KA Battle It Out With Bigger Films From Their Respective Industries

Brother, Bloody Daddy and KA are not the first movie option for the audiences of their respective industries. They are being counter-programmed with the market-leaders. Amaran is a rage in Tamil Nadu, miles ahead of Brother and Bloody Daddy. The war-drama is also the top pick for Telugu audiences, ahead of even Lucky Baskhar, which is the bigger film among direct Telugu releases.

KA Starts Well

KA took a reasonable start in the premieres by grossing Rs 35 lakh. Courtesy the favourable word of mouth from the premieres, the advance booking speed increased. The spot bookings on the first day of release have been strong too. It has done well on its opening day, grossing Rs 3.40 crore. Coupled with the premiere gross, the day 1 of KA stands at Rs 3.75 crore.

The Day 1 India Gross Box Office Collections Of KA Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Paid Previews Rs 35 lakh Thursday Rs 3.40 crore Total Rs 3.75 crore

Bloody Beggar Shows Promise

Bloody Beggar is a small film which promises to have big potential. Despite trailing behind Amaran and Brother, it is showing very good occupancies. The word of mouth is strong and it should hopefully sail through. The uniqueness and quirkiness of Bloody Beggar is its biggest USP.

The Day 1 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Bloody Beggar Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2 crore Total Rs 2 crore

Brother Takes A Decent Start

Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's family-entertainer has started decently with gross collections in the vicinity of Rs 2.25 crore. The movie is the second most preferred movie among Tamil releases, only behind Amaran. The word of mouth of the movie, like almost every credible film this Diwali is good. What needs to be seen is if good is enough, since the audience has many options to choose from this holiday season and either they would go for the bigger film or the more unique film (Bloody Beggar).

The Day 1 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Brother Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 2.25 crore

KA, Bloody Beggar And Brother Are Expected To Sustain Over The Weekend, Despite Strong Competition

Going by the appreciation, all the three films should see an uptick in the collections over the weekend. Yes, the marketplace further gets crowded with the two big Hindi releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing on Friday. But, there is enough exhibition potential for all films to get optimum showcasing. It is now all about the audience turning up for KA, Bloody Beggar and Brother, when bigger star-led films are available to be watched in theatres.

Do you plan to watch the above-mentioned films in theatres? If yes, which?

