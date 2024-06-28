Kalki 2898 AD is looking at Rs. 65 crore second day at the Indian box office per early estimates. This is a very good hold considering the second day is Friday and not Saturday which is normally the case with Friday releases. The two-day total at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 166 crore approx. Kalki 2898 AD is headed for a Rs. 310-320 crore four days extended weekend.

Hindi version holds the best, Rs. 42Cr Nett in 2 Days

The Hindi dubbed version saw the best hold, with collections remaining on first-day levels. A 10-15 per cent drop from Thursday would have been pretty much an acceptable trend but staying flat is a great sign for the film’s prospects. The two-day nett numbers for the Hindi version of the Prabhas starrer are Rs. 42 crore approx and the four-day weekend could hit Rs. 100 crore on the high end of expectations.

Kerala holds best in South, Telugu states Drops

In South India, the best hold was seen in Kerala, where the second day will end up virtually the same as the first day. Telugu states saw a drop on the second day, which is again par course. Nizam is looking at Rs. 14 crore Friday which is down to nearly half of the first day while the Andhra side is seeing drops close to 60 per cent.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also saw good holds and will be making gains over the weekend.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

