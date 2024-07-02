Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 5: Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan film adds solid 42 crore gross in India

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan added an impressive Rs 42 crores gross at the box office on its first Monday in India. The movie held best in Hindi, where the drop from the opening day was just 20 percent. The overall drop of Kalki 2898 AD from the opening day is a little under 60 percent but that doesn't have to be seen too critically because it's common for Telugu films to see these kind of drops after putting up phenomenal numbers at the start.

Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, with Rs 380 crores coming from India and another Rs 158-160 crores from overseas. The 5 day total of the Prabhas starrer thus stands at Rs 540 crores and there's a lot more to look forward to from the film because it has found its groove in the leggie Hindi circuit. It has already become the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 so far and Deepika Padukone is a part of both the highest and second highest grossers.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 103.50 Cr. 164 Cr. Nizam 49.00 Cr. 81 Cr. Ceeded 14 Cr. 20 Cr. Andhra 40.50 Cr. 63 Cr. Karnataka 18 Cr. 35.25 Cr. Tamil Nadu 11 Cr. 22.50 Cr. Kerala 6.50 Cr. 14.50 Cr. North India 62 Cr. 143.25 Cr. INDIA 201 Cr. 379.50 Cr.

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

