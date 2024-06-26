Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Prediction: Prabhas gears up for another bumper opener; Eyes Rs 175 crore start

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan has generated ample excitement among audiences worldwide and is set to take a gigantic global start. Pinkvilla predicts the opening day number of Kalki 2898 AD to be between Rs 165-180 crores gross worldwide including premieres, with higher chances of it to ending on the higher end of the prediction.

Kalki 2898 AD Gears Up For A Rs 175 Crore Opening Day Global Smash

An opening of Rs 175 crores of Kalki 2898 AD will make it the third biggest Indian opener of all time, behind Baahubali 2 (Rs 200 crores) and RRR (Rs 189 crores). The premieres of Kalki 2898 AD will be contributing around Rs 35 crores of the Rs 175 crores, giving the film a true first day gross of Rs 140 crores. India gross alone will be over Rs 100 crores and it is simply exceptional. If all goes well, the long four day weekend will see the Prabhas film hit Rs 500 crores worldwide. From there, even a decent trend should take the movie towards breakeven.

Let's have a look at the first day bifurcation of Kalki 2898 AD as per Pinkvilla's analysis

Centre Day 1 Gross Prediction Nizam Rs 28 crores Andhra Pradesh Rs 28 crores Ceeded Rs 12 crores Total Andhra States Rs 68 crores Karnataka Rs 10 crores Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rs 7 crores North India Rs 30 crores Total India Non-Andhra Rs 47 crores Total India Rs 115 crores North America 5 million (Rs 41.80 crores) Rest 2 million (Rs 16.70 crores) Total Overseas Rs 58.50 crores Worldwide Day 1 Rs 173.50 crores

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The Best News For Kalki 2898 AD Is The Big Start That It Will Take In The Hindi Language

While the advances down south are humongous, the best news for Kalki 2898 AD is certainly the start that it will take in the Hindi market. Hindi market is the one that's leggier and can give the movie the mileage to run long, of course provided there is acceptance. RRR managed to do 14 times its opening in the full run in Hindi and if Kalki 2898 AD even does 7 times of its opening day in the full run, it will breakeven.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres From 27th June, 2024

All in all, Kalki 2898 AD is set to bring cheer to the exhibition sector, that hasn't had anything work on the large scale in a long time. Have you booked your tickets for Kalki 2898 AD? If not, book your tickets now and experience the magic of Kalki on the big screen.

