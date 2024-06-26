Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Advance Booking: Prabhas' sci-fi sells magnificent 100000 tickets in top chains for day 1

At 6:30pm IST a day before the release, Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan has finally sold 100000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day in Hindi. With around 5 and a half hours still to go, the magnum opus spearheaded by Prabhas will be looking to sell around 140000-150000 tickets in Hindi and that result would be overwhelmingly good. It must be noted that advances outside top chains are good too.

Kalki 2898 AD Has Sold 100000 Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day As At 6:30pm A Day Before Release

Prabhas' film before Kalki 2898 AD that released in Chrismas last year, Salaar, sold 75000-80000 tickets in advance and Kalki 2898 AD will be potentially double, not to ignore that the latter's average ticket rate is higher too. The film targets an opening day of around Rs 25-28 crores nett, depending upon how the reviews from the early shows are. Everything is working perfectly for Kalki 2898 AD, from a solo release to high average ticket prices. Also, the hype of the movie has peaked at the right time. Generally, the hype of films fizzle towards the end but it is somewhat opposite here as it is seeing the highest excitement since the announcement, a day before its release.

Kalki 2898 AD Gears Up For A Humongous Global Start Of Rs 175 Crores Including Premieres

Kalki 2898 AD is set to take a global opening of Rs 175 crores including premieres as per Pinkvilla's prediction. It is likely to smash Rs 500 crores worldwide in 4 days if the word of mouth is on the positive side. The movie's pre-release theatrical business means that it will have to gross approximately Rs 750 crores and with a weekend as huge as being expected, it should not be too difficult.

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

A modern avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, is said to have descended on Earth to protect the world from evil forces. [Credits: IMDb]

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres From 27th June, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is set to bring cheer to the exhibition sector, that hasn't had anything work on the big scale in a really long time. Have you booked your tickets for Kalki 2898 AD? If not, book your tickets now and experience the magic of Kalki.

