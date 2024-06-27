Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Final Advances: Prabhas, Deepika film sells 1.25 lakh tickets in top chains for day 1

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, closed its advance in Hindi selling 1.25 lakh tickets in top national chains for the opening day. This is the second best advances in Hindi for a film in 2024, only behind Fighter. The difference is that there is very limited Hindi release in south India for Kalki 2898 AD while Fighter was a pan-Indian Hindi release. Coincidentally, both films also feature Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD Has Sold 1.25 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains At The End Of Its Advances; Gears Up For A Very Good Start

Kalki 2898 AD has very good bookings in the mass centres as well and that should be the one determining whether the Prabhas movie can go past Fighter on the opening day or not. The advance bookings in Hindi are actually the biggest positive for Kalki 2898 AD, even bigger than the humongous advance bookings in the native language. Hindi market tends to be leggier and if Kalki 2898 AD finds resonance, it can go a very long way.

Kalki 2898 AD Will Look To Hit Rs 100 Crore In Hindi In Its Extended First Weekend

Kalki 2898 AD will be targetting to hit Rs 100 crores in its four day opening weekend in Hindi, by hook or by crook. It needs Rs 170 crores in Hindi to breakeven and that shouldn't be very difficult with favourable word of mouth.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD Gears Up For A Humongous Opening Day Worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD is looking at an opening day of around Rs 175 crores gross at the worldwide box office. That would include the premieres in USA too, excluding which the number will be very close to Rs 150 crores. With the costs at which the film's theatrical rights have been valued, it will require to hit Rs 750 crores worldwide to breakeven. As mentioned above, a favourable reception is all that the movie really requires.

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

About Kalki 2898 AD

A modern avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, is said to have descended on Earth to protect the world from evil forces. [Credits: IMDb]

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres From 27th June, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is set to bring cheer to the exhibition sector. The film is all set to release in a few hours from the time the article goes live. Have you booked your tickets for Kalki 2898 AD? If not, book your tickets now and experience the magic of Kalki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Advance Booking: Prabhas' sci-fi sells magnificent 100000 tickets in top chains for day 1