Kalki 2898 AD Saturday Box Office Hindi: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika film adds hefty 25.5 crore on day3

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nagashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan grossed a hefty Rs 25.50 crore nett on its third day in India. The numbers of Kalki 2898 AD could have been higher but the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final match resulted in lower occupancies in the evening and night shows.

Kalki 2898 AD Targets A Rs 100 Crore Nett Hindi Extended First Weekend After Rs 25.50 Crore On Day 3

Kalki 2898 AD will look to recover its lost potential with a higher than conventional growth on Sunday. The four day total of the sci-fi adventure headlined by Prabhas in Hindi will be Rs 100 crore. The weekday trend will then give an idea as to where the movie is headed in its full run. It looks to hunt down Fighter to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 in Hindi and this would be with limited contribution from the southern circuits as the film has lower programming in Hindi and higher programming in the respective state language versions.

Kalki 2898 AD Stands At Around Rs 345 Crore Gross Worldwide After 3 Days

Kalki 2898 AD had grossed Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide in its first two days and the three day total is likely to be around Rs 345 crore. The four day weekend of Kalki 2898 AD can be approximately Rs 450-455 crore which is massive. The movie should fancy hitting Rs 800 crore worldwide in its full run and only something really unexpected will result in it not hitting the abovementioned number.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore Total Rs 68.50 crore

Kalki 2898 AD Looks At Massive Recoveries To Match Its Heavy Costs

Kalki 2898 AD was made at a steep budget of over Rs 600 crore excluding publicity and advertisement. The global theatrical share target at the moment would be a massive Rs 400 crore and one can expect approximately Rs 250 crore coming from non-theatrical revenue sources, for a total recovery of Rs 650 crore. The profits on this project may not be too high. It may probably just breakeven or fall slightly short. But with a recognised brand, the producers will hope for the second part to really blow-up in a huge way. The first part ended on a cliff-hanger, promising viewers of a grander second part in terms of scale and most importantly storytelling.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

