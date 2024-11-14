Kanguva Hindi Box Office: Suriya starrer takes a slow start in morning shows

Headlined by South star Suriya, Kanguva was released in theaters today (November 14, 2024). Touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India, Siva's directorial stars Suriya in dual roles, Kanguva and Francis Theodore. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist, Udhiran.

Kanguva took a slow start in morning shows at the Hindi box office on the first day of its release.

Kanguva Opens With Slow Start For Hindi Release; Rs 2 Crore Expected In Morning Shows

The Hindi release of Suriya-starrer Kanguva struggled in the initial hours of its opening day as the audience didn't seem to show interest in watching the film as expected. As per early estimates, morning show occupancy is around 10 per cent. Siva's Tamil directorial can likely reach up to Rs 2.00 to 3.00 crore on the opening day. The final estimated figures will be shared at around 10:00 pm.

Kanguva is being screened at around 6500 shows after its wide release in the Hindi language. It is yet to witness if Suriya's latest release can pick up its pace throughout the day at Bollywood box office to achieve a respectable figure on the first day.

Advance pre-sales of Kanguva

As far as advance pre-sales of Kanguva are concerned, the recently released epic fantasy film sold 7500 tickets in the top two national chains PVRInox & Cinepolis for the opening day. It couldn't sell reasonable tickets outside national chains as well. Contrary to its Hindi release, as of 11 pm yesterday (November 13, 2024) Kanguva recorded reasonably good pre-sales of Rs 6.20 crore in Tamil Nadu for the opening day.

Kanguva Early Reviews: A Weak Movie Of Suriya's Filmography?

The early reviews of Kanguva are averse, however, the result may vary depending on the word-of-mouth reactions of the audience which will be decided by the end of the day. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla's review suggests it is one of the weakest movies from Suriya's filmography over the years.

This is to note that Kanguva's verdict at the box office is quite important for Suriya as his last few films barring OTT releases Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, failed to do wonders. The makers are yet to release the second trailer of Kanguva which might pull more audience to the theatres in the first week.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL HINDI TRAILER OF KANGUVA HERE:

