Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, is just a few hours away from hitting the screens. The period drama, directed by Siva, has registered a phenomenal advance sale.

Kanguva records solid advances of Rs 6.20 crore in Tamil Nadu, eyeing Rs 15 crore plus start

While the advance booking for Kanguva was opened in a limited location earlier in the week, the full-fledged pre-sales finally opened on Wednesday morning, 12 hours prior to the release day. The movie has seen a massive jump in pre-sales today and ended on an encouraging note. As of 11 PM (Nov 13), Kanguva recorded pre-sales of Rs 6.20 crore in Tamil Nadu for the opening day alone.

It is the fifth biggest advance for Tamil movies this year after The GOAT, Vettaiyan, Amaran, and Indian 2. The movie is heading to take an opening in the range of Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Other key markets like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana contributed a major chunk and recorded healthy pre-sales while Karnataka and North India remained slow. The all-India pre-sales of Kanguva currently stands at Rs 12.50 crore, for the opening day.

The nationwide opening for Kanguva can be expected around Rs 20 crore, however, a lot will depend on the spot booking and walk-ins.

Kanguva clocks Rs 26.50 crore pre-sales globally for the opening weekend

Besides its domestic advances, the mystical period drama also clocked healthy overseas pre-sales. For the opening day, the international markets contributed pre-sales of USD 675K, taking its global advance booking to Rs 18 crore. The movie is all set to take a worldwide opening in the range of Rs 30 crore, becoming Suriya's career-best start.

The movie also recorded a phenomenal Rs 26.50 crore pre-sales for the opening weekend. Of this, Rs 20 crore came from the domestic markets, while USD 775K was contributed by the foreign markets. This indicates a strong comeback for Suriya on the big screen.

Now, all eyes are on Kanguva's word-of-mouth, initial public reception, and walk-ins. If it receives a green signal from the audience, the movie will see an instant spike in collections. For now, it is set for a record start, but to justify its Pan-India status, it will have to lure the money-spending crowd throughout the weekend and beyond.

