Court State Vs A Nobody Box Office: Nani's presentation set for a solid start; gets BANGER reception in paid premieres
Presented by Nani, Court Vs State A Nobody eyeing a solid start. The movie received an overwhelming response in paid premieres.
Telugu movie Court State Vs A Nobody, presented by Nani, and starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead, has begun its box office journey today with paid premieres. The response has been very encouraging so far.
Court State Vs A Nobody gets the overwhelming response in paid premieres
Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, Court State Vs A Nobody received an encouraging response in the paid previews today. The premiere show count went to more than 100 across the world, thanks to the positive reception and audience demand.
The movie is expected to collect over Rs 40 lakh from the paid previews alone. It is all set to take a banger start tomorrow with the full-fledged release.
Court State Vs A Nobody set for a GOOD start
The courtroom drama is likely to do well at the box office. If it manages to meet the expectations, the movie has the potential to turn out to be another success for the Telugu cinema after Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Thandel. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office. The film also stars Rohini, Sai Kumar, Rajasekhar Aningi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Sivaji.
Other than this courtroom drama, Nani is also presenting Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie with Dasara director Srikanth Odela. The actor will be next seen in Hit 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu.
Court State Vs A Nobody in cinemas
Court State Vs A Nobody is now playing in cinemas. You can grab your tickets from the online web portals or collect them from the counter itself.
