Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collects Rs 6.5 crores nett on 1st Wednesday at India Box Office

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi among others opened to an under par first day but owing to good word of mouth, grew strongly on Saturday and Sunday to pack a respectable weekend number of Rs 44.50 crores nett. Over the weekdays, the film is showing better trend than some of the all time blockbusters like Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan with zero drops on weekdays. There have been corporate bookings for the film since the opening day till Wednesday. It now remains to be seen when do the corporate bookings stop from the makers end.



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Should Trend Well Over Second Week Due To No New Competition

After 6 days, the total collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stand at Rs 64.25 crores and the week 1 will close at Rs 70 crores. With no new competition next week, one can expect the Ranveer - Alia starrer to cross Rs 100 crores in the second week. The Karan Johar directorial will face stiff competition from two new releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2 from the 11th of August and it needs to ensure that it does substantial business before losing majority of its screens. In the international arena, the film is trending excellently. A lifetime total in excess of 10 million dollars is nothing but locked. While the domestic verdict is still in contention, the overseas verdict of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is super-hit. Thanks to strong overseas numbers, the film will cross Rs 200 crores gross at the worldwide box office with ease.

The day-wise nett India collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Rs 10.50 crores Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Rs 15.50 crores Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Rs 18.50 crores Monday : Rs 6.50 crores

: Rs 6.50 crores Tuesday: Rs 6.75 crores

Rs 6.75 crores Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crores

Total = Rs 64.25 crores nett in India after 6 days

Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt essays the role of an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh plays a flamboyant Punjabi character Rocky Randhawa. The two fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Will they succeed to win over each other's families shall be known once the film releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day 5 India Box Office: Karan Johar's directorial collects Rs 7 crores