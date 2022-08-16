Karthikeya 2 Day 3 box office collection; Score big on Independence day, Hindi shows exponential Growth

Karthikeya 2 had another uptick in collections on Monday, grossing Rs. 7.50 crores, for its three days running total of Rs. 20 crores. Monday was a holiday for Independence day but growing from Sunday is always a rarity and a great sign for future legs. The major growth came for the Hindi dubbed version, where the collections tripled from Sunday of Rs. 33 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore on Monday. Down South, the original Telugu version also grow by 10 per cent.

The box office collections of Karthikeya 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Saturday - Rs. 6 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Total - Rs. 20 crores

Karthikeya 2 is the third back-to-back HIT for the Telugu film industry after a period of two dreadful months. The main attraction, however, will be the Hindi version, as it has seen exponential growth in the last two days. A similar sight but on a much bigger scale was seen with The Kashmir Files earlier this year and coincidentally both films are from the same production house and the external factors that pushed that film could be in play here as well.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 6.30 crores (Rs. 3.60 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 2.20 crores (Rs. 1.55 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 8 crores (Rs. 5.15 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 16.50 crores (Rs. 10.30 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.05 (Rs. 45 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 45 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 2 crores (Rs. 85 lakhs share)