Kesari 2 vs Jaat First Sunday Net Box Office: Comparing collections of Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's films running in theaters

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat are running in cinemas these days. While the former has just started its box office journey, the latter is now in its second week. Here's comparing the 1st Sunday Net India box office collections of both the titles.

Kesari Chapter 2 falls short of Jaat's first Sunday collections

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with Rs 7.50 crore. It collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 2 and is expected to wrap its opening weekend around Rs 30 crore net mark, with Rs 13 crore coming on big Sunday.

However, it fell short of what Sunny Deol-led Jaat had collected on its first Sunday. After opening with Rs 9 crore, Jaat witnessed a drop and earned Rs 6.75 crore and then Rs 9.75 crore on Day 2 and Day 3. The movie saw a good spike and stormed Rs 13.75 crore net on Day 4 (Sunday), closing its extended opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 39 crore net at the Indian box office.

Currently, the total cume of Jaat is near Rs 60 crore net mark, and it is expected to keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see whether or not Kesari Chapter 2 can topple the lifetime business of Jaat. Since there is positive reception among the audience, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to grow better in the long run.

Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat are playing at the theaters nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

