Leo box office collection: Vijay starrer has an Excellent Second weekend, Hits 200cr in Tamil Nadu
The Vijay starrer Leo crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu yesterday, becoming only the second film ever to do so after Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Leo had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office, earning nearly Rs. 50 crore, which brings its running total to Rs. 377 crore. The film held firmly on Friday, not dropping from Thursday and then had a big surge in collection on Saturday. With this weekend, the film is now locked to cross the Rs. 400 crore mark and also Jailer which closed at Rs. 408 crore.
The juggernaut run of Leo continued in Tamil Nadu, with an outstanding Rs. 29 crore second weekend, the third highest ever, just slightly under Vikram. The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in the state yesterday, becoming only the second film ever to do so. The Vijay starrer hit the second century on just the eleventh day of release, in comparison PS1 took eighteen days for the same. The countdown for becoming the all-time grosser in the state has begun as it stands a mere Rs. 17 crore away from the record, with ETA on the same being the third weekend.
The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:
Week One: Rs. 327.50 crore (8 days)
2nd Friday: Rs. 11 crore
2nd Saturday: Rs. 18 crore
2nd Sunday: Rs. 20.50 crore
Total: Rs. 377 crore
Elsewhere, the film has slowed down a bit in Karnataka though Telugu states remain pretty good and are on course to cross the Rs. 50 crore. Kerala continued to be phenomenal with Rs. 6.25 crore second weekend and a total close to Rs. 55 crore. Leo will emerge highest grossing Tamil film in the state in a couple of days overtaking Jailer (Rs. 57.80 crore). The Hindi dub version also had a good second weekend and should continue to run steadily till Diwali.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 205 crore approx
AP/TS: Rs. 44 crore
Karnataka: Rs. 40 crore
Kerala: Rs. 54.75 crore
Rest of India: Rs. 33.25 crore
Total: Rs. 377 crore
