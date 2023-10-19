LEO Day 1 Hindi Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kanagaraj's film surprises with a Rs 3.25 crore opening

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and others took a pleasantly surprising start for the Hindi language as it netted Rs 3 - 3.50 crores on the opening day. These are very good numbers given the fact that the film didn't release in top 3 national chains across India for the Hindi version and also that it released on a working Thursday. It is Vijay's biggest start in Hindi by a margin and the third biggest Tamil origin Hindi dubbed opener in India, only behind 2.0 and Kabali.

Leo was among the most hyped Tamil films of all time, thanks to the deadly combination of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the collections have justified it as its first day is tracking to be around Rs 75 - 80 crores in India and Rs 140 crores or so overseas. The film has been heavily booked for the Dussehra weekend and we may see collections in the vicinity of Rs 400 crores worldwide in 4 days. Coming back to the Hindi version of Leo, the advance bookings at the box office for Friday are higher than the new Hindi film releases of the week, namely Ganapath and Yaariyan 2. It won't be surprising if the Vijay starrer netts more than the two films despite lesser showcasing.

Leo is the most preferred film this Dussehra by a landslide. It's first day collections seem to compete with the combined lifetime gross of all the competing releases and this screams pure domination.

The Day-Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Leo Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 3 - 3.50 crores Total Rs 3.25 crores approximately

Watch the Leo Trailer

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can now be watched at a theatre near you.

