Leo (Hindi) 2nd Friday Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer holds steady; Sets up for weekend spike

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt among others held supremely on second Friday at the box office in Hindi by recording a collection of over Rs 1 crore for its 9th consecutive day, as it collected around Rs 1.05 crore nett. It will be recording a number of over Rs 1 crore on day 10 and 11 as well, to become the only second Tamil film to ensure that after 2.0 back in 2018. There were new films like 12th Fail, Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, and the Hollywood biggie Killers Of The Flower Moon flooding the marketplace, but the Thalapathy Vijay starrer held firm.

With A Strong Hold On Second Friday, Leo (Hindi) Is Heading Towards A Lifetime Of Around Rs 30 Crores

Leo after 9 days has collected over Rs 18 crores and in its lifetime, it will be netting around Rs 30 crores for its Hindi version. It is by far the biggest Vijay grosser in Hindi, well over his recent bests like Varisu and Master. The biggest win for Leo (Hindi) is that it is able to secure this number with a release in only non-national movie chains and single screens. Due to the film not adhering to the 8 week window between the theatrical and digital release, it was absolved of being released in movie chains like PVRInox, Cinepolis and Miraj. That did have an impact of around 25-30 percent but that doesn't really matter since they have bagged an excellent non-theatrical deal for the Hindi version which they wouldn't have got had the film adhered to the 8 week window.

Leo Global Box Office Update

Leo has entered the Rs 500 crore gross worldwide club. It is the third Tamil film after 2.0 and Jailer to manage that. In its lifetime, it will be doing a business of over Rs 650 crores. That would make it the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023, ahead of Jailer. The only films ahead of Leo in 2023 are Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jailer and it has a genuine chance to break into the top 3, of course till Tiger 3 begins its onslaught in Diwali. The massive success of Leo can be attributed to the combination of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj and the fact that it is a film that is part of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe, which has acclaimed films like Kaithi and Vikram under its kitty.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.50 crores 4 Rs 3 crores 5 Rs 2 crores 6 Rs 2.65 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores 9 Rs 1.05 crores Total Rs 18.40 crores

Watch Leo's Hindi Trailer

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner, Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

