Leo Hindi Extended Week 1 Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film is a success; Netts Rs 17 crores

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt among others enjoyed a good extended first weekend at the Hindi box office as it netted over Rs 17 crores in its extended first week. It was the most preferred movie choice for Hindi moviegoers as well, despite it releasing alongside a reasonably big film like Ganapath which turned out to find no takers. Leo has no theatrical competition for atleast another couple of weeks and that should ensure that the Thalapathy Vijay film netts close to Rs 30 crores for its Hindi version in its full run, making it the second highest grossing Tamil Film in Hindi after 2.0.

Leo Emerges The Most Preferred Film In Hindi This Dussehra With An Extended First Week Of Over Rs 17 Crores

Leo had an unconventional theatrical release in Hindi with it not releasing in top national movie chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj. Despite that, it emerged as the box office leader for the Dussehra season. It can be said that the film could have probably done slightly better had it released in top national chains but it doesn't matter much in the larger scheme of things as a lot of it was compensated by its performance in non-national chains and single screens. Also, luckily for the makers of the film, they have bagged an excellent digital deal for the Hindi version as they are not going to adhere to the conventional 8 week window between the theatrical and digital premiere (a reason why it didn't see a release in top national movie chains)

Leo Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crores Worldwide After Its Extended First Week

Leo after 8 days is inching closer to Rs 500 crores worldwide. It is the best performing Tamil film in its first week. By the end of its run, it shall have grossed over Rs 650 crores. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film has broken even in almost all territories and this is despite it being sold at record rates. The fact that Leo ended up being a part of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe, helped it penetrate deeper than what it would have, had it not been a part of the same.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.50 crores 4 Rs 3 crores 5 Rs 2 crores 6 Rs 2.65 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores Total Rs 17.35 crores

Watch Leo's Hindi Trailer

Advertisement

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner, Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

Find More: Leo | Leo Box Office Collection | Leo Review | Upcoming Movies | Best Movies of All Time

ALSO READ: LEO (Hindi) Week One Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film aims to emerge a success story