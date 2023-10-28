Leo Hindi 2nd Saturday Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj jumps by 40 percent; Netts Rs 1.50 crores

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt led Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, witnessed a good 40 percent jump at the box office in Hindi on its second Saturday (day 10) as it collected around Rs 1.40 - 1.60 crores nett. The 10 day total of Leo in Hindi is just a shy under Rs 20 crores nett and in its full run, it looks good to be hitting Rs 30 crores. The thing to note here is that Leo has recorded higher collections than any contesting releases in the theatres that it is playing at. In terms of preference, it is the second most preferred movie for Hindi cinegoers after 12th Fail.

Leo (Hindi) Has Netted Close To Rs 20 Crores At The Box Office In Its First 10 Days

Leo is generating solid collections despite not releasing in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj. The reason it didn't release in top national chains is because the producers decided not to adhere to the clause that states that the film can't be streaming on digital platforms atleast for the first 8 weeks. The non-release of Leo in top national chains did cost it a good 25-30 percent, meaning an additional share of Rs 5 crores.but when the producers are getting way more than that for an early digital release, it makes logical sense to opt for it. Also, Leo was never expected to be a breakout film like Pushpa or Kantara in the Hindi belt given that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe is not really a big brand up north.

Leo Is Set To Become The 2nd Highest Grossing Tamil Film Dubbed In Hindi

Leo is set to be the second highest grossing Tamil film dubbed in Hindi, the first being 2.0. The current second spot is held by Rajinikanth's most hyped film Kabali. Talking about global takings, Leo has gone well past Rs 500 crores worldwide and is making steady gains towards the Rs 600 crore gross worldwide club. That would make it the highest grossing Tamil film of 2023, ahead of Jailer.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.50 crores 4 Rs 3 crores 5 Rs 2 crores 6 Rs 2.65 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores 9 Rs 1.05 crores 10 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 19.90 crores

Watch Leo's Hindi Trailer

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner, Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

