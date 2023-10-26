LEO (Hindi) Week One Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film aims to emerge a success story

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha is headed to emerge as a success story in Hindi with a decent hold in collections through the first week. The 7-day total of Leo stands at Rs 16.00 crore, as the film stood strong even after the big Dussehra Holiday. Leo scored approx. Rs 1.40 to 50 crore on its seventh day, which was a working Wednesday.

Leo does well despite a fractured release in Hindi

The collections for Leo have come despite a complete boycott from the national multiplex players – PVRInox, Cinepolis, and Miraj. The fractured release hampered the prospects in Hindi, as a wider release could have pushed the collections by at least 30 percent for the first week. The real value of this Rs 16 crore week one is probably in the vicinity of Rs 21 to 22 crore. The film has emerged as the biggest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi and will be looking at some run until Diwali in the cinema halls across the board.

As per the early trends, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is showing a good hold even on Thursday and is setting itself well for a healthy second-weekend business in Hindi. Interestingly, the first 11-day business of Leo in Hindi will stay above what was predicted to be the first day of the film by some within the industry and this in itself will be the biggest victory. The signs for Leo to do well in Hindi were always visible and it’s sad that some could not see the potential of the market. Vijay’s last film, Varisu, scored Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday, and that was the first indication of him having some sort of reach in Hindi belts, especially in a well-packaged film with some connections for the audience.

If the film holds on at reasonable numbers for the next 10 days, it has a real chance of emerging a success story and earn itself the average tag. A lifetime total of Rs 30 crore seems to be on the cards for this gangster-based action thriller. The Vikram Universe Factor padded with Sanjay Dutt’s presence has definitely boosted the sales of Leo in Hindi. The numbers have come in with near-zero promotions and not-so-good dubbing quality. This just shows that a well-packaged, well-marketed Thalapathy Vijay film has some audience in Hindi and the potential to hit the half-century mark.

Leo (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office Collection

Day NBOC Thursday 2.75 crore Friday 1.75 crore Saturday 2.50 crore Sunday 3.00 crore Monday 2.00 crore Tuesday 2.65 crore Wednesday 1.45 crore (Est) Week 1Total 16.10 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Find More: Leo | Leo Box Office Collection | Leo Review | Upcoming Movies | Best Movies of All Time

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Kollywood films worldwide box office: Vijay led Leo Fifth, Tops 400 crore in Record 5 days