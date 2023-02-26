Leo Pre-Release Box Office Business: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj combo earns Rs 400 crore already

After Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his plans of making a gangster universe with some of the top names from the Indian Film Industry, predominantly from the Tamil Film Industry. The filmmaker announced that his next will be Leo fronted by Thalapathy Vijay and ever since the announcement, Leo has become the hottest film of the year in the home market. And why not? It marks the union of two of the biggest crowd pullers of Tamil Cinema. The gangster drama rides on a formidable ensemble including the presence of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. It is slated to be a big Pan India offing and slated to release in October 2023.

Even before a single frame of the film is out for the public to pass their judgement on, we hear that Leo is a hot property for the buyers. According to the local trade sources, Leo is all set to become the first Tamil Film to have a pre-release recovery of Rs 400 crore with the sale of satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights. “The digital rights of Leo have been sold to Netflix for a sum of Rs 120 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada). The satellite rights are with Sun TV for a sum of Rs 70 crore, where as Sony Music has acquired music rights for Rs 18 crore. There is a fight for the Hindi dubbed satellite rights between Set Max and Goldmines, and the deal will be locked in a fortnight. The price range for Hindi dubbed on satellite is around Rs 30 crore,” revealed a source close to the development.

Leo theatrical rights pegged at Rs 175 crore

While the recovery from non-theatrical is around Rs 240 crore, the theatrical rights globally are pegged at Rs 175 crore. “The overseas rights are in the demand for a sum of Rs 50 crore, whereas the Tamil Nadu rights are pegged at Rs 75 crore. The asking price for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 35 crore. The rest of India is pegged at a sum of Rs 15 crore,” the source added. The expectations from Leo are sky high and with Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm of affairs with Thalapathy Vijay as the actor, the industry is expecting a record grosser from the combo this Dusserah. The pre-release numbers are a record across the market and platforms, and Leo is the first Tamil Film to earn Rs 400 crore with just pre-sales.

For those unaware, Leo is a part of LCU, which already has the presence of films like Kaithi and Vikram. The LCU will expand further with a standalone film on Rolex, played by Suriya. There are many other films in the pipeline, and official announcements on this universe shall be made in the due course of time. Leo is expected to be wrapped up by August this year to hit the big screen on October 19.