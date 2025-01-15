Game Changer Hindi Day 6 Box Office: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political actioner hits new low; hits Rs 25 crore mark

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, crumbled at the box office. The movie recorded another drop on its 6th day, though it passed the Rs 25 crore net mark in Hindi.

Game Changer hits new low; adds Rs 1.40 crore to the tally on Day 6

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer continues to struggle at the ticket window. The poor word-of-mouth and weak promotional assets impacted its business to a significant extent.

After registering some growth on Sankranti day, the Ram Charan starrer witnessed another drop. Comparatively to its first Monday figure, the movie dropped by 20% on Wednesday, earning around Rs 1.40 crore. This is the lowest figure the film has hit so far.

With a poor Wednesday, the total cume of Game Changer reached Rs 25.80 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie is expected to wrap its opening week around Rs 26.50 crore.

Game Changer surpasses Indian 2's lifetime earnings globally

The 6-day worldwide gross collection of Game Changer has gone slightly over the Rs 150 crore mark. The movie has surpassed the total lifetime box office collections of Shankar's previous release, Indian 2, which was a disaster.

Game Changer is expected to face a loss of Rs 200 crore, making it one of the biggest loss-making projects in Indian cinema. However, the producers and distributors will recover their losses to some extent with the profits of their second release this weekend, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 1.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.45 crore Day 6 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 25.80 crore in six days

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles: H. Ram Nandan IAS, his father, Appanna, and his younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram, as Ram Nandan, navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

