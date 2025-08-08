Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie witnesses slight growth, collects Rs 4 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as the surprise juggernaut at the box office. The animated movie, based on Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, hit the theaters on July 25, 2025. It is performing on an excellent note, with the Hindi markets majorly contributing to its run. The recently released animated film completed two weeks at the box office and has now entered the third weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha grows slightly on the 3rd Friday, nets Rs 4 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, which marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar, earned Rs 4 crore on the third Friday at the Hindi box office. Backed by the voice artists Aditya Raj Sharma and Haripriya Matta, the mythological animated film earned Rs 29 crore net in the first week.

In the second week, it recorded a net collection of Rs 54 crore. The cumulative business of Hombale Films' co-production now stands at Rs 84 crore in the Hindi markets.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 16.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 4.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 6 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 4.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 3.75 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4 crore Total Rs 84 crore net in 15 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated movie in India

Mahavatar Narsimha recently crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, it became the highest-grossing animated film at the box office in the nation. The blockbuster movie dethroned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to clinch the top spot.

Mahavatar Narsimha has also surpassed other international movies like Incredibles 2, Frozen 2, and Kung Fu Panda 4, to name a few.

Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

