EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas Dhanashree Verma Ramayana 71st National Awards

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie witnesses slight growth, collects Rs 4 crore

The Day 15 collection of Mahavatar Narsimha stood at Rs 4 crore in the Hindi markets. Released on July 25, 2025, the blockbuster animated movie has made Rs 84 crore so far.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Aug 08, 2025  |  10:31 PM IST |  63K
Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie witnesses slight growth, nets Rs 4 crore
Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office. Picture courtesy: Hombale Films/YouTube

Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as the surprise juggernaut at the box office. The animated movie, based on Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, hit the theaters on July 25, 2025. It is performing on an excellent note, with the Hindi markets majorly contributing to its run. The recently released animated film completed two weeks at the box office and has now entered the third weekend.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha grows slightly on the 3rd Friday, nets Rs 4 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, which marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar, earned Rs 4 crore on the third Friday at the Hindi box office. Backed by the voice artists Aditya Raj Sharma and Haripriya Matta, the mythological animated film earned Rs 29 crore net in the first week.

In the second week, it recorded a net collection of Rs 54 crore. The cumulative business of Hombale Films' co-production now stands at Rs 84 crore in the Hindi markets.

Week/Days

Hindi Net India Collections

Week 1

Rs 29 crore

2nd Friday

Rs 5 crore

2nd Saturday

Rs 11 crore

2nd Sunday

Rs 16.25 crore

2nd Monday

Rs 4.75 crore

2nd Tuesday

Rs 6 crore

2nd Wednesday

 Rs 4.25 crore

2nd Thursday

 Rs 3.75 crore

3rd Friday

 Rs 4 crore

Total

Rs 84 crore net in 15 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated movie in India

Mahavatar Narsimha recently crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, it became the highest-grossing animated film at the box office in the nation. The blockbuster movie dethroned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to clinch the top spot.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha has also surpassed other international movies like Incredibles 2, Frozen 2, and Kung Fu Panda 4, to name a few.

Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) 2 Weeks India Box Office: Hombale's devotional blockbuster crosses Rs 80 crore net on 2nd Thursday

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles