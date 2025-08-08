Mahavatar Narsimha Day 15 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie witnesses slight growth, collects Rs 4 crore
The Day 15 collection of Mahavatar Narsimha stood at Rs 4 crore in the Hindi markets. Released on July 25, 2025, the blockbuster animated movie has made Rs 84 crore so far.
Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as the surprise juggernaut at the box office. The animated movie, based on Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, hit the theaters on July 25, 2025. It is performing on an excellent note, with the Hindi markets majorly contributing to its run. The recently released animated film completed two weeks at the box office and has now entered the third weekend.
Mahavatar Narsimha grows slightly on the 3rd Friday, nets Rs 4 crore
Mahavatar Narsimha, which marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar, earned Rs 4 crore on the third Friday at the Hindi box office. Backed by the voice artists Aditya Raj Sharma and Haripriya Matta, the mythological animated film earned Rs 29 crore net in the first week.
In the second week, it recorded a net collection of Rs 54 crore. The cumulative business of Hombale Films' co-production now stands at Rs 84 crore in the Hindi markets.
|
Week/Days
|
Hindi Net India Collections
|
Week 1
|
Rs 29 crore
|
2nd Friday
|
Rs 5 crore
|
2nd Saturday
|
Rs 11 crore
|
2nd Sunday
|
Rs 16.25 crore
|
2nd Monday
|
Rs 4.75 crore
|
2nd Tuesday
|
Rs 6 crore
|
2nd Wednesday
|Rs 4.25 crore
|
2nd Thursday
|Rs 3.75 crore
|
3rd Friday
|Rs 4 crore
|
Total
|
Rs 84 crore net in 15 days
Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.
Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated movie in India
Mahavatar Narsimha recently crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, it became the highest-grossing animated film at the box office in the nation. The blockbuster movie dethroned Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to clinch the top spot.
Mahavatar Narsimha has also surpassed other international movies like Incredibles 2, Frozen 2, and Kung Fu Panda 4, to name a few.
Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters
Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) 2 Weeks India Box Office: Hombale's devotional blockbuster crosses Rs 80 crore net on 2nd Thursday