Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji starrer has a good first weekend

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 released on Friday. Here’s a look at the first weekend box office collection of the cop drama.
54952 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 12:00 am
Last Friday, Rani Mukerji’s much awaited film, Mardaani 2 hit the screens. The film was released with a Hollywood film, Jumanji: The Next Level. After entertaining audiences with Hichki in 2018, Rani was back in the avatar of the daring and brave cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film’s trailer evoked a good response from Rani’s fans and the film was off to a good start on Friday. As the days went on, Mardaani 2 picked up due to the rave reviews of the same. 

Coming to the box office collection, Rani’s cop avatar is earning her praises as well as moolah at the box office. As per a report in Box Office India, Mardaani 2 raked in Rs 7.75 Crore on Sunday, which was a jump from Saturday’s collection. On Saturday, Mardaani 2 earned Rs 6.50 Crore nett which was a decent jump of 20 per cent from the opening day. Overall, Mardaani 2 earned Rs 18 Crore nett in three days at the box office. 

(Also Read: Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer shows growth on first Saturday)

Rani’s film received a good review from various celebs who attended the special screening of the film. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film traces the chase of a serial murderer and rapist by Shivani Shivaji Roy. Debutante Vishal Jetwa played the role of the villain in Rani’s Mardaani 2 and has been getting a good reaction to his performance. As the week progresses, it will be interesting to see how Rani’s cop avatar does at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Box Office India

