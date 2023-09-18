Mark Antony box office collections: Vishal starrer emerges a HIT with Rs 33 crores weekend in India

Tamil film Mark Antony had a very good opening weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 33 crores approx in its first three days. The trend during the weekend is another plus as collections increased on each passing day. There is a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi today and the film will have another solid day at the box office. The film is already a HIT and now needs to be seen on how high it can go.

The film opened with Rs. 7 crores on Friday in Tamil Nadu and then saw growth on Saturday and Sunday collecting Rs. 8.25 crores and Rs. 9.25 crores for a weekend of Rs. 24.50 crores. From here, the film should comfortably cross the Rs. 50 crores mark in the state. This will be a first for the lead star Vishal, who hasn’t had a good time at the box office recently. His last box office success was Irumbu Thirai in 2018, which was also his career biggest grosser, earning Rs. 27 crores in Tamil Nadu. Mark Antony almost crossed that during the weekend, missing by a mere Rs. 2 crores, which it earned on Monday.

The box office collections of Mark Antony at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 9.50 crores

Saturday: Rs. 11 crores

Sunday: Rs. 12 crores

Total: Rs. 32.50 crores

The film has done well outside Tamil Naud as well with Rs. 2 crores in Karnataka and Rs. 1.50 crores in Kerala, more importantly with a good trend. The Telugu dubbed version of the film could have done a bit better from the Rs. 4 crores weekend. Overseas, it earned another USD 1 million, which is a big start for a film of this size.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Mark Antony is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 24.50 crores

AP/TS: Rs. 4.25 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 2 crores

Kerala: Rs. 1.50 crores

North India: Rs. 0.25 crores

Total: Rs. 32.50 crores

