UI The Movie Box Office Day 1 Trends: Upendra's sci-fi action movie is set for an excellent opening

Kannada actor Upendra Rao is back in cinemas with his new film, UI. Released on December 20, the science fiction action movie is helmed by Upendra himself. It is clashing with other new releases, Viduthalai Part 2, Marco, and Bachhala Malli at the Indian box office.

UI Targets Rs 5 Crore On Its Opening Day In India

Based on advance bookings, UI is eyeing for an opening of Rs 5 crore gross in India. The Kannada science fiction movie is surely Upendra's biggest solo film as a lead. In general, the sci-fi genre isn't considered to spin big money as the Indian audience prefer more rooted content in cinemas. Regardless of which, Upendra-starrer is likely to perform well during Christmas and New Year hopefully, provided it receives favorable reviews in coming week of the holiday season.

2024 To End With A Bang For Kannada Film Industry

Next week, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is bringing his film, Max which will hit the screens on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. Not just Upendra's UI, it is also expected to witness a big opening on the first day.

It is safe to say that 2024 is ending on a positive note for Kannada cinema. UI and Max, which are arriving in the last two weeks of the year, have high expectations to emerge as top two grossers of the Karnataka box office.

Watch The Official Trailer Of UI The Movie

A Brief About UI

Based on the ficitonal world, UI explores the psychological conflict between a king and an extraordinary man. It navigates his journey of becoming a dictator while taking over the entire town. It is produced by G Manoharan and Sreekanth KP.

The recently released sci-fi action film also features Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma in key roles. Other star cast includes Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, and Guruprasad.

With UI, Upendra Rao has returned as a director after nearly a decade. He previously helmed Uppi 2 in 2015 which also featured him as a lead. As an actor, Upendra was last seen in his 2023 film, Kabzaa.

