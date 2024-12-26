Max Day 2 Karnataka Box Office: Kiccha Sudeep's star-spectacle set to emerge as a HUGE HIT

The Kannada film Max, featuring Kiccha Sudeep in the main role alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat, has begun to make waves at the box office.

Max manages strong hold on Day 2; Set for a long run

Helmed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max made its entry at the Indian box office on Christmas Day. It took a flying start in Kannada and emerged as the biggest opener of the industry in 2024. The Kiccha Sudeep movie, further, maintained a solid hold on its second day and recorded another banger day at the ticket window. In general, a day after a festive holiday doesn't promise big numbers. Despite that, Sudeep's film has maintained an exceptional hold on Thursday.

Though it was considered among the lowest-hyped movies of Kiccha Sudeep, however, the trailer hit the right chords and succeeded in impressing the audience. Max opened to superlative word-of-mouth, which instantly boosted its business. Looking at the pace of the movie, Max is set for a long run at the Sandalwood box office.

Max is facing clash with Upendra's UI

Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under V Creations, Max will keep on scoring good numbers till New Year, thanks to the festive mood during the weekend. However, it will be interesting to see how it performs in its second week.

The movie is facing a clash with Upendra's UI which is still doing good even in its 2nd week. Both movies are expected to emerge as the big hits of Kannada cinema this year.

Max In Theaters

Max is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Kiccha Sudeep's film yet?

