Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 2 Box Office: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's rom-com nets Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday; faces tough competition with Chhaava

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn's cop drama, Singham Again last year, garnered appreciation for his antagonist role. Months after its release, Arjun has brought his new film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi in theaters. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy features him as the main lead alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh who are cast as female leads.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Fetches Rs 1.25 Crore On Day 2; No Movie Offers Aid

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi began its journey with Rs 1.5 crore opening at the box office. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's film couldn't receive a boost in the footfalls on Saturday. On Day 2, the romantic comedy earned Rs 1.25 crore net in India.

The cume collection of Mere Husband Ki Biwi now stands at Rs 2.75 crore net at the box office. Mudassar Aziz's helmer was aided by BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) offer on the opening day and now there are no such option to book the tickets.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Opening Day Collection Is As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1.5 crore Day 2 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 2.75 crore

Revisiting Arjun Kapoor's Hits In Career

Arjun Kapoor has had three semi-hits, one hit, and one superhit in his career spanning more than a decade. His debut film, Ishaqzaade was a hit. Abhishek Verman's directorial, 2 States emerged as a superhit. Arjun's semi-hits include Gunday, Ki and Ka, and Singham Again. R Balki's 2014 film was his last clean hit as a lead.

Coming back to Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the film was released on February 21, 2025. The verdict of his latest release is yet to be determined. It is competing with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

