Mili Box Office Preview: Janhvi Kapoor starrer runtime, screen count & opening day expectation

Janhvi Kapoor teams up with her father, Boney Kapoor for the first time on the survival thriller, Mili , which is slated for a November 4 release. The film has been certified U/A by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 9 minutes (129 minutes). The studio partner, Zee, has devised a unique release plan for the survival thriller spearheaded by Janhvi with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Mili will get a platform release in cinema halls across the country with targeted showcasing and timings in pockets that have conventionally been known to get in audiences for thrillers. The film is seeing a release on about 400 screens across India (majorly multiplex), with an outside chance of hitting the 450-screen mark. Mili is among the first small-budget thriller with a known face to see a release in cinema halls since the pandemic times, and the makers are experimenting with the release strategy to create an amped-up demand.

The opening day capacity of Mili is around Rs 5.50 crore, and if the film manages to clock a 20 percent occupancy for the opening day, it will be headed towards a start in the North of Rs 1 crore. From here, they would be hoping to grow big on Saturday and Sunday, and then put up a Monday that’s equal to Friday, to sustain from thereon. It’s an evening film in the true sense and if the reports are positive, the hope would be on that to translate leading to the spot bookings for the evening and night shows.

Pricing Strategy for Mili

The pricing is reasonable, which is another aspect that can lead to higher footfalls and a faster spread of word of mouth. The bookings opened on Thursday morning and there’s not much to speak about them and one would never even expect a film like Mili to get advances in the times when bigger fishes too aren’t getting any response in pre-bookings. It’s the game of audience interest and word of mouth and all eyes are on November 4 now.