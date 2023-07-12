Mission Impossible 7 Day 1 India Box Office: Tom Cruise film flirts to emerge biggest Hollywood opener of 2023

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has taken a very good start at the Indian Box Office despite releasing on a non-holiday Wednesday. The film, based on early projections, is flirting to become the highest opening day grosser for a Hollywood film in 2023. The competition with Fast X is very stiff. While Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is clearly ahead of Fast X in the top 3 national multiplexes, Fast X did better in the smaller centers. Currently, the box office collections for the first day are estimated to be around Rs 12.25 - 13.25 crores nett. Higher chances are for the film to pipe Fast X to emerge as the biggest opening day grosser.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Has Netted Rs 7.5 Crores In Top 3 National Multiplexes

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has collected around Rs 7.5 crores in top 3 national multiplexes. While PVR contributed Rs 4 crores, Inox managed Rs 2.20 crores. Cinepolis with Rs 1.30 crores followed suit. This is the highest for a Hollywood film this year by a 10 percent margin. The previous best for the year was Fast X that collected around Rs 6.95 crores nett in the top 3 national multiplexes. As mentioned above, Fast X had more rural support while Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is getting more support from the metros and big cities. The dubbed collections of M:I-7.1 are relatively less, indicating that it hasn't been able to create an impact similar to the Fast series, among the heartland audience. Regardless, the hope would be for the Tom Cruise star vehicle to sustain well after the extended first weekend. If it manages to hold well, it will emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2023 in India.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1: Rs 12.25 - 13.25 crores nett

Total = Rs 12.25 - 13.25 crores nett in India in 1 day.

Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning at a theatre near you.

