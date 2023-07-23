Mission Impossible 7 Day 11 Box Office: Tom Cruise's film sees solid gains on Saturday; Netts Rs 4.75 crores

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others observed excellent gains of around 90 percent on its second Saturday compared to its second Friday at the Indian box office. With Rs 4.75 crores nett coming on Saturday, the cumulative nett collections of M:I7 in India stand at Rs 87.65 crores nett. Over the next few days, the film will enter the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club which has just been breached by Fast X so far this year.

Mission Impossible 7 Sustains Well Despite Stiff Competition From New Hollywood Releases In India

Oppenheimer and Barbie are doing excellent business in India and despite that, the Tom Cruise star vehicle has managed to hold its ground. The gains on Saturday have confirmed that it is surely hitting the Rs 100 crore nett figure, enough for it to secure a clean-hit verdict. On the domestic front, the new releases have impacted the film majorly as it is looking at a drop of around 60 percent in its second weekend, which is not good, especially since it has got unanimously positive reviews. Due to the sharp second weekend drop, the lifetime global numbers may end around the 500 million dollars mark.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

- Rs. 12.25 crores Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

- Rs 8.75 crores Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

- Rs 9.25 crores Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

- Rs 16.25 crores Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

- Rs 17.50 crores Day 6 - Rs 4.75 crores

- Rs 4.75 crores Day 7 - Rs 4.25 crores

- Rs 4.25 crores Day 8 - Rs 3.90 crores

- Rs 3.90 crores Day 9 - Rs 3.50 crores

- Rs 3.50 crores Day 10 - Rs 2.50 crores

- Rs 2.50 crores Day 11 - Rs 4.65 crores

Total = Rs 87.65 crores nett in 11 days

Watch the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

Where To Watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

You can watch Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 Day 10 Box Office: Tom Cruise film remains steady despite competition; Netts Rs 2.40 crores