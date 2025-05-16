Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Advance Booking Update: Tom Cruise starrer sells over 100000 tickets in top national chains with 12 hours to go

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the iconic action-espionage franchise led by Tom Cruise, is off to a blazing start at the Indian box office. With another 12 hours remaining in its advance booking window, the film has already sold over 100,000 tickets across top national cinema chains, signaling a strong opening day ahead.

The advance booking momentum suggests that The Final Reckoning is well on track to surpass the Rs 15 crore mark on its opening day in India, comfortably leaving behind its predecessor, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The latter film opened at Rs 12.25 crore in 2023. Given the buzz, premium format appeal, and franchise finale factor, the opening figures may inch higher as spot bookings pick up on release day i.e, Saturday, May 17.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning acts as a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning and continues Ethan Hunt’s high-stakes adventure across the globe. With returning cast members including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, the film promises an emotional and action-packed ride. Clocking in at 2 hours and 49 minutes, it is one of the longest entries in the series and has received a U/A certification from the CBFC.

Despite facing a production delay due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie completed filming in late 2024 and premiered in Tokyo on May 5. It also enjoyed a prestigious screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, where it received a 5-minute standing ovation.

The movie is being distributed in India by Viacom18 and is slated to release on over 3,000 screens across the country. In a smart strategy, the distributor is targeting multiplex audiences in tier-one cities with the English version while focusing on Hindi-dubbed shows in tier-two and tier-three markets to broaden its reach.

With its massive Rs 300–400 crore production budget and critical acclaim already pouring in, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is poised to be a box office juggernaut. If the current pace of advance booking is any indication, Tom Cruise’s last outing as Ethan Hunt could become one of the franchise’s biggest Indian hits yet, challenging the Rs 106 crore lifetime gross of Dead Reckoning in the country.

