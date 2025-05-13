Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 1 India Advance Bookings: Tom Cruise's actioner sells SOLID 30000 tickets in top chains with 4 days to go

Tom Cruise is one of the few Hollywood actors who has become a household name in India. More than the classics, it is films from the Mission Impossible franchise that have largely been responsible for the fanbase that he now enjoys in the country. He is all set to grace cinema screens in India on the 17th on May, 2025 (Saturday) with Mission:Impossible The Final Reckoning. The film's advance bookings so far are robust, indicating a big start, most likely Tom Cruise's biggest and by a good margin.

Advertisement

Mission:Impossible The Final Reckoning has sold 30000 tickets in top multiplex chains (PVRInox and Cinepolis) of India for the opening day as at 5pm on Tuesday the 13th of May, that is roughly 4 days before the film's release. The eighth installment of the hit franchise targets final ticket sales in top chains, in the vicinity of 125000-150000. This more or less would ensure a Rs 20 crore opening for the actioner. If all goes well, we may see it breach Rs 150 crore net in the full run.

A good chunk of the tickets have been booked for the premium versions. It is said to be the series finale so the anticipation is significantly higher than The Dead Reckoning, which was a hit in India, although it underperformed in the rest of the world due to the hype surrounding Barbie and Oppenheimer. The fact that the makers found it necessary to release their film in India before the rest of the world shows how much the Indian audience means to them.

Advertisement

The early reviews are coming in and most people who have watched it have only good things to say about the actioner. One must give it to Tom Cruise for pushing the boundaries of action with each and every film. His passion for cinema is very visible in every shot he gives. It is this passion which makes moviebuffs like us, optimistic about the future of cinema.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames among many others.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning prepare for major India clash