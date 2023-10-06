Mission Raniganj Advance Box Office: Akshay Kumar film sells 6000 tickets in National Chains for opening day
Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, will look to have better spot-bookings than the poor advance bookings it has registered.
Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Kumud Mishra, Parineeti Chopra and many others, finally releases in theatres today. The film based on one of India's greatest rescue operations managed to sell only around 6000 tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day in India. This is the lowest for an Akshay Kumar starrer, meaning that it is even lower than the forgettable Selfiee which sold around 8000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day. The movie will heavily rely on positive word of mouth and strong spot bookings to secure a below average opening at best.
Akshay Kumar has not been having a very strong run theatrically since the Covid-19 pandemic, athough the last film he featured in, OMG 2, was a super-hit. From a commercial stand point, Mission Raniganj is a very important film as it is right in the slot of the kind of Akshay Kumar films that audiences have appreciated in the recent past like Baby and Airlift. Post pandemic, biopic is a genre most filmmakers have stayed away from since it isn't as commercially viable as it was previously. The reception of Mission Raniganj shall show whether the genre still has the potential to be a money-spinner or not.
Mission Raniganj doesn't look to collect anything substantial on its opening day even with glowing reviews. At present, it seems like the film is heading towards an opening day of around Rs 4 crores. If the evening shows are good, the momentum will be strong over the weekend. The film can really explode on National Cinema Day next week but for that, acceptance is the key. The initial talk is positive but it is all about it translating to the strong box office of the film.
Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - Post Pandemic
Jawan: 5.57L
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF 2: 5.15L
Brahmastra: 3.02L
Adipurush: 2.85L*
Gadar 2: 2.74L
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam 2: 1.16L
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
OMG 2: 72K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 60K
Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:56K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Dream Girl 2: 53K
Shamshera: 46K
Samrat Prithviraj: 41K
Ram Setu: 39K
Bholaa: 36K
Raksha Bandhan: 35K
Fukrey 3: 35K
Bhediya: 33K
The Kerala Story: 32K
Cirkus: 31K
Shehzada: 30K*
Thank God:26K
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*
Ek Villain Returns: 22K
Doctor G 18K
Uunchai 12K
Selfiee: 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K
Mission Raniganj: 6K
The Vaccine War: 5K
Thank You For Coming: 4K
The Great Indian Family: 1K
Dono: 1K*
About Mission Raniganj
Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. It is the story of how a braveheart rescues the miners when almost everyone has given up on the thought of their survival. Through the three days that the rescue operation goes on for, Gill and his team face numerous challenges and hurdles, but they eventually succeed in their mission, making it one of the greatest and grittiest rescue operation in the country.
Where And When To Watch Mission Raniganj
Mission Raniganj plays at a theatre near you from today.
