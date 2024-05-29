Mr And Mrs Mahi Advance Booking Update: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor film sells 57000 tickets in top chains

Mr And Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor is registering very robust advance bookings courtesy Cinema Lovers Day, which is being observed by almost all exhibitors across India. Mr And Mrs Mahi has sold 57000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis a day prior to its release and the number will go past 100000 tickets by the end of advance bookings, assuming more people will become aware of the scheme.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Sells 57000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day, A Day Before Its Release

Apart from the top national chains, a chain like MovieMax has also contributed around 1700 tickets, with a day still to go.

Based on the advance bookings and no competition from new big releases, Mr And Mrs Mahi can open to a number of around Rs 5 crores nett. With more people visiting theatres on the first day to watch the film, the momentum that the film will gain would be massive, provided there is acceptance for the film.

How And How Doesn't The Cinema Lovers Day Benefit Mr And Mrs Mahi?

What goes against Mr And Mrs Mahi is that the prospective viewers who would have watched the film anyway, will get to watch it at subsidized rates. This however is just a minor trade-off. The film is likely to benefit from good press, thanks to the strong opening that it will have taken, if advance trends are anything to go by. General public gravitates towards content that has hype and excitement to back it and with the first day discounts, the film has guaranteed more footfalls on the first day, than it would have in its first weekend.

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you from the 31st of May, 2024. Tickets for the movie can be booked now. Tickets for the first day are priced at a flat rate of Rs 99.

