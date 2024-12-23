Viduthalai Part 2 Day 4 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi's hard-hitting drama shows weak hold after average weekend; grosses Rs 3.50 crore

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier, is struggling to hold well at the box office. The Vetrimaaran-directed movie slowed down after an average opening weekend in Tamil Nadu.

Viduthalai Part 2 crosses Rs 25 crore mark; need to pick up

Released with much anticipation, Viduthalai Part 2 didn't grow much in its opening weekend. The movie began its box office journey by grossing Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1. Further, it witnessed a slight jump and collected around Rs 7.75 crore. The movie dipped down on its third day (Sunday) and could only manage to collect Rs 7.35 crore, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 22.35 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

As per estimates, Viduthalai 2 grossed around Rs 3.50 crore on its first Monday. Its total cume crossed the Rs 25 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 25.85 crore after 4 days of release. Though these are decent numbers, but not justified for a sequel of a successful venture.

The crime thriller needs to pick up and show a better hold at the box office to end up being a profitable venture. Thankfully, the movie doesn't have any major competition from Tamil Cinema for a couple of weeks, due to which it might sail to a favourable end.

Viduthalai Part 2 has received majorly positive to mixed reviews from the audience due to which the movie is expected to hold well in the coming days. In order to wrap 2024 on a happy note, the Vetrimaaran movie should aim for a solid jump on Christmas Day and New Year weekend.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Viduthalai Part 2 In Tamil Nadu:

Day Tamil Nadu Gross 1 Rs 7.25 crore 2 Rs 7.75 crore 3 Rs 7.35 crore 4 Rs 3.50 Total Rs 25.85 crore (est.)

Watch Viduthalai 2 Trailer:

About Viduthalai 2

Viduthalai Part 2 explores the backstory of Perumal Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) about how he becomes a revolutionist from initially being a teacher. Perumal, as the leader of Makkal Padai, marries his comrade, Mahalakshmi, played by Manju Warrier. He then starts living with her as per the ideologies of communism while fighting for causes. Vijay's character later gets captured by the police.

Watch the sequel to know the whole story in theaters. Have you booked your tickets for Vijay Sethupathi-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

