Third Quarter Box Office Report 2023: Hindi films collect 1470 crore; Jawan, Gadar 2 dominate with 1075 crore

The box office is back, and roaring like never before as the third quarter of 2023 has reaped the best results for the Hindi Film Industry in a long time. The 3-month period saw the release of 9 major films from the industry, which put together an aggregate nett of Rs 1470 crore. The third quarter has ensured that 2023 will be the best year ever for the fraternity and things are expected to get even bigger in the last part of 2023.

Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2 dominate the box office in August

The first release was the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film collected Rs 145 crore at the Indian Box Office and emerged a hit venture. The family dramedy continued Karan’s streak of delivering hit films right since his debut in 1998. The peak for the film industry came in the month of August, as all three releases – Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Dream Girl 2 – proved to be a successful bet.

While Gadar 2 led by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel emerged as an all-time blockbuster with collections of Rs 515 crore, OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar with Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam clocked Rs 140 crore to emerge as a super hit venture. This was followed by the Ayushmann Khurrana-led comic franchise, Dream Girl 2, which collected Rs 100 crore to bag the clean hit verdict. September saw the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara led Jawan and the film saw high at the box office as the total to date stands at Rs 553 crore. The movie is expected to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 560 to 570 crore in Hindi and earn the All-Time Blockbuster verdict.

The Great Indian Family, The Vaccine War emerge disasters

The Hindi Film Industry delivered 5 back-to-back successful films; however, the streak was broken on September 22 by the Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family. The film ended its theatrical run with a disastrous outcome of Rs 6 crore in India. Just a week later was a mixed bag as Fukrey 3 emerged as a clean hit eyeing a finish of Rs 85 to 90 crore in India. The other release of the week however proved to be a dud with a sub Rs 10 crore finish.

There were also Hollywood releases like Mission Impossible 7, Barbie, Opennheimer and The Nun which did good numbers at the Indian Box Office to emerge a clean hit.

Third Quarter Box Office Verdict Chart – July to August!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Rs 145 crore - Hit

Gadar 2: Rs 515 crore – All Time Blockbuster

OMG 2: Rs 140 crore – Super Hit

Ghoomer: Rs 5.00 crore – Disaster

Dream Girl 2: Rs 100 crore – Hit

Jawan: Rs 560 crore (expected) – All Time Blockbuster

The Great Indian Family: Rs 6 crore – Disaster

Fukrey 3: Rs 85 crore (expected) – Hit

Vaccine War: Rs 8 crore (expected) – Disaster

While the quarter saw the rise of Bollywood,it also saw many of the anti-industry elements disappearing and going extinct as the success of Hindi films from across genres has made a strong statement that we are here to stay, and here to rule - then, now, and forever. Live long Hindi Film Industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of feature films.

