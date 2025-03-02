Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 10 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial continues struggle; recorded low 2nd weekend
Dhanush's directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam couldn't show any signs of growth. The movie is heading for a sorry fate.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), written and directed by Dhanush and starring an ensemble cast of fresh actors, the Gen Z rom-com failed to register any growth at the box office. The Tamil language movie needed much better trends in order to succeed, however, its continuous struggle suggests a sorry fate by the end of its theatrical run.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) grosses Rs 40 lakh on 2nd Sunday; Cume touches Rs 7.50 crore
Backed by Wunderbar Films, the romantic drama released along side Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon at the box office, and that dented its box office performance to a larger extent. Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, NEEK wrapped its opening week at Rs 6.60 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie continues to struggle even in the second week.
It marched into the second weekend by hitting Rs 20 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 30 lakh on Day 9. Going by the estimates, the movie has added another Rs 40 lakh on Day 10, taking its 10-day total cume to Rs 7.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.
Though the movie is made on a controlled budget, the movie should have performed better in order to bag a successful verdict. For the unversed, the movie stars Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan.
Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Total
|Rs 7.50 crore
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
