Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Day 11 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Dhanush's directorial Gen Z rom-com crumbles; adds mere Rs 10 lakh on 2nd Monday
Dhanush's directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, registered another drop on Day 11. The movie is all set for an unfavorable end at the box office.
Written and directed by Dhanush, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) didn't experience the much-needed trend at the box office. The movie has continued to crumble since it hit the cinemas.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) recorded another low day on 2nd Monday; set for a sorry fate
Starring an ensemble cast of fresh actors- Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, the movie is heading for an unfortunate end. Opened with Rs 1.35 crore, the movie didn't show any signs of growth after its first weekend. It had recently crossed the Rs 7 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, and now the movie has added another Rs 10 crore to the tally.
The total cume of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) now stands at Rs 7.60 crore gross at the Kollywood box office. One of the many reasons behind its lackluster box office performance is the blockbuster wave of Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan in Tamil Nadu these days. Had the movie been released solo, things could have been very different.
Day wise box office collections of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 0.60 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 0.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 7.60 crore
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) in cinemas
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
