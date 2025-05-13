On Robert Pattinson’s 39th birthday, revisiting the box office legacy of Twilight

As Robert Pattinson turns 39 today, it’s the perfect day to revisit the saga that propelled him to global stardom: The Twilight Saga. The romance-fantasy film series, based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, was more than just a pop culture phenomenon — it was a box office juggernaut that cemented Pattinson’s place in showbiz.

Advertisement

The franchise kicked off with Twilight in 2008, which earned USD 402 million worldwide on a modest USD 37 million budget. The film’s success instantly turned the British actor, who played the brooding vampire Edward Cullen, into a household name. Its sequel, New Moon, arrived in 2009 with an even stronger debut, grossing a whopping USD 678 million globally and raking in USD 142.8 million in its opening weekend alone.

The momentum continued with Eclipse in 2010, which brought in USD 706 million worldwide. By the time the series reached its two-part finale, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Part 2 (2012), the franchise had reached its commercial peak. Breaking Dawn – Part 2 alone pulled in nearly USD 830 million worldwide, the highest of the series. Across five films, The Twilight Saga grossed over USD 3.36 billion globally, making it one of the most successful young adult franchises of all time.

While Pattinson has since taken on a range of diverse and critically acclaimed roles, from indie gems like Good Time to his turn as the Caped Crusader in The Batman, he recently faced a rare stumble at the box office with Mickey 17, a sci-fi film helmed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho that struggled to connect with audiences. Despite its anticipation and visionary direction, the film’s muted response serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the film business.

Advertisement

Still, actors like Pattinson are known to bounce back. With his portfolio decorated with both mainstream and indie experience, he’s well-positioned to not only recover but thrive in his next outing.

As fans celebrate Pattinson’s 39th round around the sun, Twilight remains a testament to the star power he unleashed early in his career. And if history is any indication, his next chapter could be just as thrilling as his first one.

What in your opinion is Robert Pattinson's best cinematic gig? Edward Cullen in Twilight Mickey in Micky 17 Batman in The Batman Neil in Tenet

ALSO READ: Box Office: Analyzing Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies and their expected performance