Ponniyin Selvan first weekend box office collections; Biggest ever opening for a Tamil film

PS-1 collected Rs. 22 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, recording the biggest Sunday ever in the state ahead of Rs. 20.40 crores of Vikram. The weekend was deja-vu of Vikram weekend, with both films taking the fifth biggest non-holiday opening day and then the biggest non-holiday second day and the biggest Sunday ever. The weekend collections in the state amounted to Rs. 65.50-66 crores approx, making it the third biggest opener ever, behind Beast and Sarkar. The film could have comfortably taken the record if not for the loss of screenings due to the competition from Naane Varuvean.

Ponniyin Selvan had a phenomenal first weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 114 crores approx. The film took the second biggest opening weekend ever in the history of Kollywood just behind 2.0. That film did big numbers in Hindi and Telugu versions, while PS-1 has done most of its business in Tamil. If only the Tamil version is considered, the film has the biggest first weekend ever beating Vikram .

Even though the film missed on first-weekend record in the state, it is certain to take the first-week record with ease. There is a huge spill-over demand for the film further fueled by Dusshera festivities, as it has raked in over Rs. 10 crores in pre-sales for Monday. The record non-holiday Monday in Tamil Nadu is Rs. 11.30 crores for Vikram, PS-1 will be cruising past that number and may go as high as Rs. 15 crores, which is simply extraordinary. Even if the next two days were to collect just Rs. 20 crores, the film will cross Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu in just six days of release, well ahead of the seven days taken by Sarkar and Bigil.

The eventual target for the film will be beating Vikram's full run numbers in Tamil Nadu and then possibly going on to set a new benchmark of Rs. 200 crores in the state. The former looks like a very real possibility unless the film somehow crashes after the first week while the latter will require some doing and where Thursday and 2nd Friday land, will be the test of that.

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 39 crores

Saturday - Rs. 36 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Total - Rs. 114 crores

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film performed put strong performance across the board. Telugu states were the biggest contributor with Rs. 14 crores while Karnataka and Kerala collected Rs. 12.50 crores and Rs. 9.75 crores respectively. The Hindi dubbed version of the film collected Rs. 9.30 crores (Rs. 7.80 crores Nett) over the weekend, with Sunday almost doubling its Friday. Depending on how weekdays perform, the Hindi version can have a long run at the box office.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 66 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 14 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 12.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 9.75 crores

North India - Rs. 11.75 crores

Total - Rs. 114 crores

