Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Scores the biggest second Monday ever in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan showed the first signs of stabilising as it had the first normal drop of its run on its second Monday, collecting Rs. 7.50 crores at the Indian box office. The drop in collections from the second Friday was 45 per cent, which is a normal drop. Until now the film had abnormally strong holds with weekdays business hardly dropping in the first week. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs. 267 crores approx in eleven days. The second week has collected Rs. 62 crores in four days and is heading for Rs. 79-80 crores in a full week.

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows: