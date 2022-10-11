Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Scores the biggest second Monday ever in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan showed the first signs of stabilising as it had the first normal drop of its run on its second Monday, collecting Rs. 7.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Ponniyin Selvan box office collections (image courtesy of Madras Talkies)

Ponniyin Selvan showed the first signs of stabilising as it had the first normal drop of its run on its second Monday, collecting Rs. 7.50 crores at the Indian box office. The drop in collections from the second Friday was 45 per cent, which is a normal drop. Until now the film had abnormally strong holds with weekdays business hardly dropping in the first week. The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs. 267 crores approx in eleven days. The second week has collected Rs. 62 crores in four days and is heading for Rs. 79-80 crores in a full week.

The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 205 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 13.75 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 19.50 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 21.25 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Total - Rs. 267 crores

The film collected Rs. 5.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu, which is another all-time daily collections record, beating Vikram by 17 per cent, which did Rs. 4.70 crores on its second Monday. The film stands at Rs. 173 crores in the state, just Rs. 9 crores below Vikram to become the biggest grosser ever, something it should do on either Wednesday or Thursday. There is limited competition for the film till Diwali, so it will continue to dominate the box office. It won't be surprising if the film gets a second life during Diwali but let's not get ahead of ourselves for now. The Rs. 200 crores benchmark should be crossed in the state next weekend and after that it's just a sit back and see how far up it go situation.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 173.25 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 23.25 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 24 crores
Kerala - Rs. 21.25 crores
North India - Rs. 25.25 crores

Total - Rs. 267 crores

