Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) Monday Box Office: Mani Ratnam's historical remains steady at low levels

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 boasts of a cast featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayamravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai. The film is an adaptation of Kalki's novel series going by the same name. The film recorded in excess of Rs. 200 crore gross in its first three days worldwide and the Monday collections are a shocker as the occupancy that the film is maintaining is simply shocking. The weekdays aside, the bookings for weekend 2 have also begun in full force and the film is heading towards a long uninterrupted run in the home market.

The film raked in around Rs. 7.5 cr nett in its first weekend, which is a decent number for a dubbed film with no face value. The film dropped by a marginal 35 percent on first Monday, to Rs. 1.25 cr nett, indicating a steady run at low levels. A film like Ponniyin Selvan ideally had to have good collections outside the Tamil states to sail through. But the way Ponniyin Selvan is trending, the Tamil version itself may contribute in worlwide shares in excess of Rs. 150 crore. Ponniyin Selvan holds great sentimental value for Tamil audiences and the presentation has been just as the audience had expected. The first week of Ponniyin Selvan in Hindi is heading towards Rs. 12 crore and if the film matches its Thursday numbers on Friday, we can expect the film to do in excess of Rs. 18 crore. The second part of this epic has already been shot and it is scheduled to release in mid 2023.