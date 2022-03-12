Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam India Opening day box office; Excellent in Nizam, Poor to Average elsewhere

Radhe Shyam opening day was a mixed bag, though the performance, on the whole, was underwhelming. It grossed Rs. 42 crores approx on Friday, earning Rs. 29.50 crores approx share, which is less than half of what Saaho (Rs. 86.35 crores) opened to in 2019. The opening day numbers are ninth/tenth highest ever for a South Indian movie and twentieth/twenty-first overall depending on whether the actuals land over or under Master (Rs. 42.10 crores).

The film's first-day performance can be termed as Excellent in Nizam, Average in Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka and Poor everywhere else. It performed best in urban centres like Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada and so on, while as you go to smaller centres, the performance gets weak. Nizam circuit having a big centre like Hyderabad, scored third biggest opening day ever while in Andhra Pradesh the film only opened par Bheemla Nayak despite that film being hit badly due to lack of benefit shows and reduced ticket prices.

Now, this was mostly expected, with the film being a love-story devoid of commercial elements like action and set in a retro Europe setting which is a downer outside the urban centres. The trailers of the film were dull and the songs didn’t really work. The numbers came in Telugu speaking hotpots due to the clout of Prabhas. This was something that happened in North India as well for Saaho, which opened to excellent numbers as it was catering to the action-hero image of Prabhas which was missing here. The result of which. Radhe Shyam struggled there, with the opening day of the film being just 20 per cent of Saaho. A similar case was in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the film only earned Rs. 1.10-1.25 crore, with a large chunk of it coming for the Telugu version in Chennai city.

The territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 13.75 crores (Rs. 9.25 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.25 crores (Rs. 3.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 12.25 crores (Rs. 11.25 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 30.25 crores (Rs. 24 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2 crores share)

North India - Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 3 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 1.25 crores (Rs. 50 lakh share)

India - Rs. 42 crores (Rs. 29.50 crores share)