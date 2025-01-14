Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 41 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer nets Rs 90 lakh on sixth Tuesday
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 90 lakh on sixth Tuesday in the Hindi markets. The 2024 film starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as leads.
Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to end its theatrical run in a few days. The mass action drama headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is heading towards Rs 740 crore finish by the end of its theatrical run. It is slowly reaching towards the milestone in Hindi markets.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 90 Lakh To Its Tally In Its 41 Days-Long Run
The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2 collected around Rs 732 crore in 40 days of its release. A day after earning Rs 60 lakh, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer observed a jump of 50 percent and fetched Rs 90 lakh on sixth Tuesday. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the overall business of the mass action drama rose to a minimal rise of Rs 733.10 crore at the Hindi box office.
Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Has Collected In Hindi Markets:
|Week/Day
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 389 crore
|Second Week
|Rs 178 crore
|Third Week
|Rs 94.75 crore
|Fourth Week
|Rs 49.25 crore
|Fifth Week
|Rs 17.30 crore
|Sixth Friday
|Rs 75 lakh
|Sixth Saturday
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Sixth Sunday
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Sixth Monday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Sixth Tuesday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Total
|Rs 733.10 crore
Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is eyeing to earn somewhere close to Rs 740 crore by the end of its run. The phenomenal box office run of Sukumar's helmer will always be remembered in the history of Indian cinema.
Pushpa 2 in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
