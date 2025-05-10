Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's movie earns Rs 6 crore on second Saturday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Raid 2 stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead, who has reprised his role from Raid. The second part of the Raid franchise has arrived seven years after the original film. The recently released crime thriller has added a feather to its cap. With Rs 6 crore net business today, it has become a part of the Rs 100 crore club.

Raid 2, which marks the comeback of Devgn's character Amay Patnaik, earned Rs 94.75 crore net in the first eight days. After its extended opening week, the Raid sequel fetched Rs 4.75 crore on the ninth day. Now, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has minted Rs 6 crore net on the second Saturday, bringing its cumulative collection to Rs 105.5 crore in 10 days.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 94.75 crore (eight days) Day 9 Rs 4.75 crore Day 10 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 105.5 crore

Entering the Rs 100 crore club is nothing less than a big feat for Raid 2. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the Raid sequel has had an impact on its box office performance amid national security concerns. The trajectory will witness an upward trend on the second Sunday as the national matters have been resolved.

Raid 2 surpassed the lifetime net business of the original release, Raid and that too within nine days. The 2018 film, which co-starred Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, earned Rs 98 crore net back then. This is to note that the Raid franchise is now a part of the Rs 200 crore club. As of now, the total business of the crime thriller series stands at Rs 203.5 crore, including both Raid and Raid 2.

Raid 2 in theaters

