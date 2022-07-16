Rajkummar Rao led Hit opens at Rs. 1 cr; Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu rakes-in Rs. 40 lakh on Day 1

This week saw the release of a few films, none of which could make a mark for itself at the box office. The box office collections are appalling because this Friday’s releases have opened to box office numbers which movies back in the 1990s registered. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra led Hit: The First Case, which is a remake of a acclaimed Telugu psychological thriller film of the same name and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of woman cricketer Mithali Raj were the two prominent releases this week apart from the lesser prominent Judaa Hoke Bhi and Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon, which were practically non-starters.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case opened to a dismal Rs. 1 cr nett at the box office. The film is a thriller and since it is a remake, the suspense element goes for a toss. The film has to make up for the lost ground before a release like Shamshera takes up all the performing screens. Earlier this year, another Rajkummar Rao starrer opened in the same range but went on to collect Rs. 20 cr and it is to be seen if Hit: The First Case is able to replicate or not.

Taapsee Pannu led starrer Shabaash Mithu underperformed majorly too, as it collected only Rs. 40 lakh on its first day. Given that Taapsee Pannu is a known and dependable face in the Entertainment Industry, a better number was certainly what everyone in the trade would have expected. With numbers like these, the film stands no chance to sustain at the ticket window.

Last week’s most preferred film Thor: Love And Thunder, on expected lines, remained the most preferred film for the second consecutive week.

