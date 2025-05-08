Weekend Box Office Preview: THUNDERBOLTS* aka The New Avengers to lead; Sinners and A Minecraft Movie to follow

This weekend is shaping up to be busy with three major films: THUNDERBOLTS*, Sinners, and A Minecraft Movie, all showing in theaters. The first film, now called The New Avengers, is back for its second week, looking to maintain its number one position. Meanwhile, Sinners is anticipated to keep exceeding expectations, and A Minecraft Movie is aiming for a strong finish before its digital release next week.

THUNDERBOLTS* is expected to lead the weekend with a projected USD 35 to 40 million, thanks in part to the absence of a new wide release. The film, which marks the conclusion of Marvel’s Phase Five, is on track for a modest drop of up to 50 percent, a notable improvement over the sharp second-weekend declines seen by some recent MCU titles, including Captain America: Brave New World’s 68 percent plunge. While the film’s Monday actuals came in slightly under expectations, they’re still in line with comparable titles like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Shang-Chi.

Strong word of mouth and fresh marketing under the Avengers banner should pay off, even as some question the franchise’s overall momentum.

In second place, Warner Bros.’ horror hit Sinners should yet again demonstrate its staying power. Now in its fourth weekend, the film is projected to earn between USD 17 million and USD 22 million following a strong USD 33 million haul last weekend, dropping just 28 percent. With a domestic total nearing USD 188 million and over USD 240 million worldwide, Sinners has cemented its status as a box office success. While competition from upcoming horror releases like Final Destination: Bloodlines could slow it down, Ryan Coogler’s atmospheric thriller still has room to grow.

Rounding out the top three, A Minecraft Movie will experience its last exclusive theatrical frame. In its sixth weekend, the film is expected to bring in another USD 6 million to USD 9 million, adding to its current domestic total of over USD 400 million. Globally, the film has earned nearly USD 875 million, making it the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Altogether, this weekend offers a solid mix of superhero spectacle, horror thrills, and family fun for audiences walking into cinemas to enjoy the sunny season.

